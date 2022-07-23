Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 677,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,609,000 after buying an additional 97,766 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

