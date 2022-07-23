Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 27,750 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Omnicell stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

