Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $12.83 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 524,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CHX stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.79. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

