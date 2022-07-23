Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.62%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

