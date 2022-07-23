Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,162 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.