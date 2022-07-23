Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

