Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $186.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

