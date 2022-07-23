Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Invitae has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

