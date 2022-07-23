Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $218,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $226.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.55. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.94 and a one year high of $318.82.

