Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $222,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Popular were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Popular Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

