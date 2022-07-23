Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $232,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $200.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.