Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

