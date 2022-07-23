Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,329 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

