Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

