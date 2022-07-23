Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
