Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $262.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.