Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,381 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AES worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

