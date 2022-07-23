Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.