Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 129,655 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

