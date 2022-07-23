Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

