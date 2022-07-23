Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.