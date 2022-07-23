Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $21,455,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.