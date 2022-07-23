CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 121 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,819 shares of company stock worth $8,005,702. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.