CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 300 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

