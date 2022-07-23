CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 830,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.67 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

