CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

