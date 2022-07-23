CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 4,908 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

