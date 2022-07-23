CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

CACI opened at $286.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.99. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

