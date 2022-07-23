Barclays Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.