Barclays Trims Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Target Price to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ET opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

