Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $58,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

