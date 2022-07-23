Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised MaxLinear from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

