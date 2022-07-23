Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,840,238 shares.The stock last traded at $112.96 and had previously closed at $122.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

