JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $425.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $343.88 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

