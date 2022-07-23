Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

