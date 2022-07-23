Truist Financial Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $30.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Everi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

