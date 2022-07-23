Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $250.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

