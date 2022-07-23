Bank of America Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,450,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

