Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.78.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
