Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.78.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.