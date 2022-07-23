Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 42,116 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

