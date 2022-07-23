Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $830.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

Tesla stock opened at $816.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

