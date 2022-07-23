Cowen Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $733.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.