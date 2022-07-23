Bank of America Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $203.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

