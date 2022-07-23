Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 451.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 253,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

