Mizuho Boosts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $41.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kinetik will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.