Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

