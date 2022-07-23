StockNews.com Lowers Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

