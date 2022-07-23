Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

ENR stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $43.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.