BTIG Research Raises Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $17.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,079.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 674.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

