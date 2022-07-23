FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.05. FIGS shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 58,121 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.
FIGS Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of FIGS by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.