FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.05. FIGS shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 58,121 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of FIGS by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.