Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PSA opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.82.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.